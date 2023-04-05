Ambasamudram custodial torture | Three police inspectors, one sub inspector placed in vacancy reserve

April 05, 2023 11:26 am | Updated 11:34 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

More heads continue to roll in the case of the alleged custodial torture of several individuals, first reported at the Ambasamudram Police Station in Tirunelveli district, with three inspectors of police one sub inspector and two constables now being placed in vacancy reserve.

The allegations surfaced last month, when a group of persons, accused in an ‘attempt to murder case’, alleged that former Ambasamudram Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Balveer Singh, brutally tortured them, including breaking their teeth and crushing their testicles. Balveer Singh has since been suspended from service.

On Monday, the Tirunelveli district Superintendent of Police P. Saravanan was transferred to the office of the Director-General of Police, Chennai, and put on “compulsory wait”.

Inspectors S. Chandramohan of Ambasamudram, B. Rajakumari of Kallidaikurichi and A. Perumal of Vickramasingapuram police stations have been placed in vacancy reserve.

Also, the Ambasamudram Sub-Division SB-CID sub inspector N. Sakthi Natarajan and SB-CID constable of Ambasamudram M. Santhanakumar and additional SB-CID constable V. Manikandan have also been put in vacancy reserve.

This action was taken after Sub-Collector of Cheranmahadevi, Mohammed Shabbir Alam, who is probing the torture allegation and recording the statements of the victims, visited these three police stations on Tuesday. He has directed the police to submit the CCTV footage of the police stations on Wednesday.

“Since these three Inspectors reportedly failed to stop the ASP from torturing the suspects and did not alert their higher-ups about it, they have been put in vacancy reserve. They will get clean chits only if the ongoing probe by the Sub-Collector clears their names,” a source in the police said.

