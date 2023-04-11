Ambasamudram custodial torture | No FIR against Balveer Singh so far as Tamil Nadu CM Stalin is under pressure from police: CPI (M)

April 11, 2023 04:26 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin seem to be under pressure from the police department, and that is why there has been no First Information Report (FIR) registered against suspended Assistant Superintendent of Police, Ambasamudram, Balveer Singh and his subordinates, in the custodial torture case, CPI (M) secretary, K. Balakrishnan has said.

“Why is the Chief Minister being a mute spectator to this serious issue? If the situation demands, the CPI (M) will stage a series of agitations and even approach the judiciary to fulfill its demand of the registration of a case against the ASP and others for torturing suspects (including damaging and uprooting their teeth) and will ensure their arrest,” Mr. Balakrishnan told the reporters on Tuesday.

He said police stations, which should protect human rights, had been used to torture suspects picked up in connection with “trivial issues” by the ASP, despite several directions from the Courts on various occasions in this regard, especially after the infamous Sattankulam custodial death case.

Mr. Balakrishnan, who also released a report submitted by fact-finding committee, ‘Manitham’ after a meeting with victims of custodial torture, criticised the police for the suspects sustaining fractures and getting bullet shots on their legs while in police custody.

Quarrying and mineral mining

Coming down heavily on the Tamil Nadu government for natural wealth being plundered in an uncontrolled manner across Tamil Nadu, Mr. Balakrishnan said the government, which was claiming to be in red due to a paucity of funds, should take over the quarrying and selling of minerals from private players to augment its revenue instead of selling liquor to its citizens. “Even as natural wealth is being looted, officials are mute spectators to this crime. If a government can sell liquor, it can instead mine and sell the minerals to ensure a huge revenue,” Mr. Balakrishnan said.

When asked if the officials’ hands were tied by “powerful individuals” from taking action against the looters, the CPI (M) leader refused to comment on the identity of these individuals.

‘Governor speaking like a politician’

Mr. Balakrishnan also criticised Governor R.N. Ravi for speaking against secularism and scientific facts and distorting the country’s history whenever he was speaking at public functions or in the events organised by himself at the Raj Bhavan. “He is speaking like a politician while flagrantly exhibiting his leniency towards the BJP. He is wantonly sitting on Bills getting passed in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, which is against the Constitution. He, by adopting such an attitude, is trying to cripple the Tamil Nadu government,” he charged.

The CPI (M) leader also expressed concern and anxiety over the Supreme Court’s permission granted to RSS to organise its route marches in Tamil Nadu. “Democracy cannot be damaged in such a fashion by granting permission to an organisation which does not believe in democratic values, as it’s only objective is dividing people on religious grounds and orchestrating violence,” Mr. Balakrishnan said.

The fact-finding report ‘Manitham’ said an FIR should be registered against Balveer Singh and all others involved in the custodial torture, and an inquiry commission headed by a retired judge must be constituted to probe the issue. Besides ensuring due protection to the victims, adequate compensation and medical assistance should be extended to them. The report also said the ongoing inquiry by Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi, Mohammed Shabbir Alam should be annulled.