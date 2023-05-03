ADVERTISEMENT

Ambasamudram custodial torture | SC/ST Act invoked against Inspector, others

May 03, 2023 02:57 pm | Updated May 04, 2023 12:20 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A total of three cases have now been registered against Singh; the CB-CID has summoned 7 persons to appear for an inquiry at its office in Tiruneveli district on May 5

The Hindu Bureau

A view of Ambasamudram police station in Tirunelveli district. Representational image. File | Photo Credit: A. Shaikmohideen

The CB-CID police, probing the custodial torture charges in Ambasamudram Police Sub Division has registered cases against the Inspector and a few police personnel in Ambasamudram invoking the provisions of The Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Based on complaints filed by a 19-year-old male from Papanasam and an auto rickshaw driver, Vedhanarayanan of Vickramasingapuram, the CB-CID registered the cases on the night of Tuesday, May 2.

“Since these two victims are Dalits, the CB-CID has also invoked the provisions of The SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 against the former Inspector of Police and a few police personnel attached to the Ambasamudram police station,” sources in CB-CID said.

The CB-CID has summoned seven persons – Ganesan, Raju, Mahendran, Sam, the 19-year-old youth and two more teenagers to appear for an inquiry at its office in Tiruneveli district on Friday.

An earlier report on the subject erroneously mentioned that the provisions of The SC/ST Act had been invoked against Ambasamudram suspended ASP Balveer Singh. The error is regretted.

