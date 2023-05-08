ADVERTISEMENT

Ambasamudram custodial torture | CB-CID registers fourth case against Balveer Singh

May 08, 2023 10:58 am | Updated 10:58 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

The fourth case was registered based on a complaint by Surya of Zamin Singampatti; it was a video clip by Surya, shared on social media that first brought to light the allegations of custodial toruture; Surya had later denied that he was tortured, but subsequently came forward to lodge a case

The Hindu Bureau

Surya (left) of Zamin Singampatti was the first to accuse suspended ASP Balveer Singh of custodial torture. File | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The CB-CID police, investigating the alleged custodial torture of suspects by suspended Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Balveer Singh, have registered one more case against him and his sub-ordinates of the Kallidaikurichi police station.

ALSO READ
A force with teeth flexes muscles

Based on a complaint lodged by by Surya of Zamin Singampatti, the CB-CID Police Inspector Ulagarani has registered a first information report (FIR) against Mr. Singh, former Inspector of Kallidaikurichi police station Rajakumari and constables Ramalingam and Joseph, who all have been placed in ‘vacancy reserve’ after these serious charges surfaced in March. It was a video clip by Surya, shared on social media, with details about the custodial torture he underwent at the Kallidaikurichi police station that first led to the investigation.

With this, the investigating agency has registered its fourth case against Mr. Singh under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapon), 326 (voluntarily causing dangerous hurt with dangerous weapon) and 506 (1) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Surya, who was picked up by the police for reportedly damaging CCTV cameras installed in public places, accused Mr. Singh of uprooting his teeth with cutting pliers. Surya was detained after a video of his damaging CCTV cameras was shared to the police, by an individual, ‘Teashop’ Murugan.

However, once the investigation began, Surya contradicted the allegations he had made against the police when he appeared before Sub-Collector of Cheranmahadevi Mohammed Shabbir Alam, who was appointed by District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan to probe the allegations against Mr. Singh and others. At that point, he maintained that his teeth got damaged as he had fallen down accidentally.

Later however, in another U-turn, he filed a complaint with the Kallidaikurichi police station against Mr. Singh and others after a probe by senior IAS officer P. Amudha was ordered by the Tamil Nadu government.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US