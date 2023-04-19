ADVERTISEMENT

Ambasamudram custodial torture | 3 more victims record statements; Inquiry Officer, Collector visit police stations to check CCTV cameras

April 19, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 01:40 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

On April 17, while eight victims had appeared before Ms. Amudha, only five were able to record their statements and the remaining persons – M. Mariappan, Vedhanarayanan and Subhash – were asked to come at 11 a.m. the next day.

The Hindu Bureau

A view of Tahsildar office at Ambasamudram in Tirunelveli district. | Photo Credit: SHAIKMOHIDEEN A

During the second sitting of inquiry by senior civil servant P. Amudha into the alleged Ambasamudram custodial torture on Tuesday, three more victims recorded their statements.

“I explained the torture I underwent in the station. I appealed to her that it should be an impartial inquiry,” Mr. Mariappan said.

The inquiry officer videographed his statement and took photographs of his broken teeth. He said he and another victim Chellappa filed a complaint in the Ambasamudram police station, and expressed satisfaction over the manner in which the inquiry was being conducted.

Advocate Maharajan of Netaji Subhash Sena, who is coordinating with the victims and escorting them to the inquiry officer, said First Information Report (FIR) had been registered in the District Crime Branch based on a complaint filed by Mr. Subhash with the Kallidaikurichi police station where he was tortured. The complainant was yet to be given the FIR copy.

“The FIR has been registered only against Mr. Singh. We demand the registration of case against eight more policemen, including three Inspectors. Section 307 of Indian Penal Code (Attempt to murder) should be invoked against them and they should be arrested forthwith,” Mr. Maharajan said, and added that separate cases should be registered as the torture had taken place in different places at different time by different persons, and the victims were different individuals.

“The ongoing prolonged inquiry will only help destroy evidence,” Mr. Maharajan said. He added that Ruben, another victim, would either record his statement in person during the next sitting or mail it to the inquiry officer.

CCTV inspection

A view of Kallidaikurichi police station in Tirunelveli district. File | Photo Credit: SHAIKMOHIDEEN A

In the afternoon, Collector Karthikeyan met Ms. Amudha at the Ambasamudram Taluk Office, and they went to the Ambasamudram police station at 5.50 p.m. After that, they visited the Vickramasingapuram and the Kallidaikurichi police stations. They inspected the functioning of the CCTV cameras in these stations.

When asked whether more policemen, including three Inspectors of Police, would be cited as accused in the FIR filed in the case, Superintendent of Police N. Silambarasan said it would be decided after the ongoing inquiry ends.

