Amazon Crossing to bring out new translation of Oru Puliamarathin Kathai

Nagercoil, the capital of Nanjil Nadu in Kanniyakumari district, was a fertile landscape beyond the imagination of the present generation. Paddy fields alternated with waterbodies, and almost all the bus stands, government buildings, stadiums, parks and schools used to be waterbodies before they were levelled to create a concrete jungle. It was also the nerve centre of political and social activities in erstwhile Travancore, until 1957, when it was annexed to Tamil Nadu.

Nothing encapsulates the transformation of the town like Sundara Ramaswamy's novel Oru Puliamarathin Kathai. The book is now set to be published in English by Amazon Crossing - Global Literature in Translation, which has signed an agreement with Kannan Sundaram, son of Ramaswamy and publisher of Kalachuvadu. It will be released in 2021.

In the original novel, a tamarind tree stands as a mute spectator to the changes taking place in the town. Ramaswamy may have created the character from a giant neem tree that once stood near the park in the town. There is a bus stop that still bears the name Veppamudu Junction.

Agreement signed

Mr. Sundaram said the popularity of the novel was explained by the fact that it had sold 1.5 lakh copies, a record in the Tamil literary world. Though the novel was translated into English by the late S. Krishnan, the columnist of Between You and Me in The Hindu, and by Blake Wentworth, Amazon Crossing has commissioned noted translator Anirudh Vasudevan to re-translate the work. “The agreement has been signed with me and the translator, and each of us have received $10,000 as an advance. Mr. Vasudevan has to submit his translation in 2020,” Mr. Sundaram told The Hindu.

It was Jayapriya Vasudeven, founder of the Jacaranda Literary Agency, who persuaded Amazon Crossing to publish the work as a re-translation after reading the existing translation. “She also read the Tamil version with the help of her mother,” Mr. Sundaram said.

When asked whether Ramaswamy had kept communist leader P. Jeevanandam in mind while creating the character Damodara Asan, since his portrait of Jeevanandam in Kaatril Kalantha Perosai bore some resemblance to Asan, Mr. Sundaram said it was not a single real-life character, but an amalgamation of many characters.