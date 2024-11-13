Amaran is a film about a soldier’s life, nothing more: Seeman

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) co-ordinator Seeman on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) responded to criticisms against him after he had praised the makers of Major Mukund Varadarajan’s biopic Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi and produced by Kamal Haasan. Many had called the film out for failing to portray the struggles of Kashmiri Muslims.

Mr. Seeman, in a statement, said, “It is a bio-pic of soldier Mukund Varadarajan. It is a well-made film. We should leave it at that. When Kamal Haasan made Vishwaroopam, in which a person is shown offering Islamic prayers and then being involved in planting bombs, I was the only one who raised my voice. I invited [Kashmiri Separatist leader] Yasin Malik and organised a public meeting. Nobody supported me then. When I organised public meetings seeking the release of Muslim prisoners, nobody came in support of me.”

“Till date, I have maintained that it was wrong to divide the State of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said, adding, “It is a film about the life of a soldier. If you call me to protest for Kashmiri people, I will do that too.”