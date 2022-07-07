Alwarpet Benefit Fund to pay 15th instalment

Special Correspondent July 07, 2022 18:01 IST

Alwarpet Benefit Fund Ltd. said it will commence issue of cheques towards the 15th instalment of 5% of the principal amount from August 29. It will be subject to a minimum of ₹1,000 to Savings, Recurring and Fixed Deposit Account holders.

According to a statement, the cheques will be delivered through courier or registered posts for depositors who are requested not to visit the office since cheques will not be handed over in person. Inclusive of the XV instalment, the repaid total amount will be ₹86 crore, the Fund said.

On account of increasing cases in the pandemic, it requested the depositors to inform any changes in residential address or in status through post or courier with proper photocopies of documents together with respective phone numbers before the end of July 2022.