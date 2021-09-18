Alumnus funds new building at IIT-Madras

CHENNAI

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras has funded a three-storey building for the Department of Computer Science and Engineering.

The fund for the building came from Subramonian Shankar, founder and president of AmZetta Technolgies. A B. Tech graduate of 1971 he has provided $ 1.51 million.

Mr. Subramonian said, “IIT gave me a generous scholarship, paid for my room and for my tuition. IIT alleviated the financial burden on my family, which was a great relief to me. I resolved then that I would try and see what I can do when I was in a position to do that.”

When the opportunity came in 2016 at the 45th reunion of his class he found that CSE department had no building of its own. He has also contributed to the 1971 batch Golden Reunion Fund that supports merit-cum-means scholarship.

He was conferred the IIT Madras’ Distinguished Alumnus Award in 2000. Shankar’s interests are in technologies related to the computer industry.