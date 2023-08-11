HamberMenu
Alumnus donates equipment worth ₹75 lakh to Regional Institute of Ophthalmology and Government Ophthalmic Hospital

The equipment was donated by Raghavan Sampath, an UK-based oculoplasty surgeon from the University Hospital of Leicester

August 11, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan and Rajan Eye Care Hospital Chairman Mohan Rajan at the event on Friday

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan and Rajan Eye Care Hospital Chairman Mohan Rajan at the event on Friday | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

An United Kingdom (UK)-based oculoplasty surgeon donated equipment worth ₹75 lakh to the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology and Government Ophthalmic Hospital (RIOGOH) on Friday.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and Institute Director In-charge M.R. Chitra received the equipment, a phaco machine for micro-incision cataract surgery, at the 28th anniversary celebration of Rajan Eye Care Hospital here.

The equipment was donated by UK-based oculoplasty surgeon from the University Hospital of Leicester Raghavan Sampath. He said the aim was to ensure high-quality service reaches the poor. He said the RIOGOH was his alma mater.

The Rajan Eye Care Hospital absorbed the cost of bringing the equipment into the country, Dr. Raghavan added. 

Mr. Subramanian, who commissioned an equipment that the hospital had installed for Lasik surgery to correct refractive errors, lauded the service rendered by Rajan Eye Care Hospital. “The doctor is a good trainer who also does many awareness programmes,” he said.  He praised the effort of the doctors in helping government hospitals upgrade facilities. 

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan, who commissioned a digital microscope that offers Eye specialists a three-dimensional spectrum image while doing eye surgeries, said private hospitals were catalysts that motivated the government sector to upgrade their equipment and services. 

Industrialist Nalli Kuppusamy Chetti and Nirmal Fredrick, Tamil Nadu Ophthalmic Association president, felicitated Mohan Rajan, Chairman and Medical Director, Rajan Eye Care Hospital, and Sujatha Mohan, Executive Medical Director, Rajan Eye Care Hospital. Dr. Rajan spoke about the 28-year journey of the hospital, while Dr. Sujatha explained the use of the two new machines that the hospital had procured.

