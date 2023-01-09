Alumni want MMC declared centre of excellence

January 09, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The alumni of the Madras Medical College who met on Sunday set themselves an agenda to get Centre of Excellence and Institution of Eminence status for their alma mater.

The alumni association has proposed to improve industry-academia partnership for research and development and conduct of clinical research and trials. The alumni have planned to facilitate corporate social responsibility funds and donations for the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology Government Eye Hospital in Egmore, an allied institution of the MMC.

The Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital that is attached to the college receives daily over 12,000 out-patients and around 5,500 in-patients and has 2,000 PGs working on the campus in its 55 departments. “The college has the potential to be declared a medical college on a par with the Christian Medical College in Vellore and the AIIMS, Delhi,” said M. Arulpitchai Narayanan, the association secretary.

According to him, the association was instrumental in getting the prison land for the college and the twin tower blocks. Some of its alumni have won national and international appreciation and the members have planned to document the achievements in a book on the college.

Veterans who had helped establish and upgrade various speciality departments were honoured on the occasion. Senior nonagenarian doctors, including S. Ramaswamy, pharmacologist G.M. Yahya, second ENT PG graduate V. L. Rangan, rural practitioner T.A.K. Rathnam and professor of medicine G. Ananthasubramanian were honoured.

The association has proposed to set up a social support group of non-medical persons and has planned to seek a better approach for the new campus of the college. The building has come up on the erstwhile Central Prison campus. The members are looking to create an entrance from Poonamallee High Road.