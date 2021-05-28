Alumni urge SASTRA to follow UGC norms on sexual harassment

University says it follows Vishaka guidelines in dealing with complaints

The alumni of SASTRA University have demanded that it follow the guidelines “for appropriate action to end discriminatory practices, deal with sexual harassment allegations against the staff and provide timely medical care, irrespective of students’ clothing.”

The letter is in response to the university’s clarification on its website that alumni who had complaints could contact them with their grievance.

It said that in the past, the institution had taken action against erring staff who had been expelled as well.

It said that the university had a sexual harassment grievances committee as per Vishaka guidelines and it acted on complaints of harassment.

The alumni said the university needed to have sensitisation programmes on sexual harassment, sexual health, and a discrimination-free campus.

It demanded response to emergency medical treatment.

Ramita Rajaa, a graduate from the university, found the remarks about her personal choices in attire sexist and reeking of casteism. “Why do you assume my caste, how does it make any difference, and who are you to tell me what to wear,” she asked about their behaviour.

Several alumni, including some men, have shared their angst.

The alumni put out a letter in the public domain about the various issues they had faced as students. The alumni said they had on several occasions spoken up but could not fight against the lack of empathy from the university authorities.

The university claimed that it had not received any complaints so far from the alumni who had posted on social media.

It expected the complainants’ cooperation to inquire into incidents of harassments listed now.

The management always protected the physical, psychological and emotional health of all the stakeholders, the statement said and invited complainants to file their complaints with the Presiding Officer, Internal Complaints Committee at the university or e-mail them.