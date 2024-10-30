GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Alumni speak of the impact of IIT Madras on their entrepreneurial journey

Three generation of entrepreneurs share their experiences and learnings at their alma mater

Updated - October 30, 2024 07:39 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau
The institute organised a discussion on innovation and entrepreneurship. 

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras organised a discussion on innovation and entrepreneurship on Monday in which alumni spoke of the role their alma mater played in their journey to entrepreneurship. 

At a panel discussion, ‘Evolution of entrepreneurship: three generations of alumni share how IIT Madras catalysed their journey’, organised by the Office of Alumni and Corporate Relations at the institute, the entrepreneurs interacted with students and research scholars. 

The panellists included D. Chandrasekar of 1970 batch B.Tech metallurgical and material engineering and founder of Madras Dyslexia Association; Venkat Vishwanathan of 1992 batch B.Tech civil engineering and chairperson of LatentView; Pradeep Guilpalli of 2003 batch B.Tech civil engineering, cofounder of Tiger Analytics; Kedar Kulkarni, 2012 batch of B.Tech metallurgical and material engineering and cofounder and CEO of HyperVerge; and Rajiv C. Lochan of 1993 batch B.Tech civil engineering and currently managing director and chief executive officer of Sundaram Finance Limited.

Ashwin Mahalingam, Dean (alumni and corporate relations) said each generation of alumni, who had become entrepreneurs, passed on the entrepreneurial torch through their success stories and staunch support to the institute. They helped foster a vibrant culture of innovation. 

At a fireside chat later, V. Shankar, founder of CAMS, said the institute instilled in him resilience, curiosity and analytical mindset essential for entrepreneurship. “The ecosystem of innovation, collaboration and relentless pursuit of solutions I experienced [at the institute] laid a foundation that has been invaluable on my journey as a founder,” he said.

The event culminated with the institute’s director V. Kamakoti re-launching An Eye for Detail, a book chronicling Mr. Shankar’s entrepreneurial journey. The book, authored by V. Sriram, was initially published in 2016. Mr. Kamakoti also introduced the book’s audio podcast and video podcast series. 

Published - October 30, 2024 07:38 pm IST

