Alumni set up project to support girl students of Alagappa College of Technology

College looks to install sanitary napkin dispensers and incinerators on campus

October 18, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The alumni of Alagappa College of Technology (AC Tech) have launched a fundraiser to help the 1,100 girl students “to meet their emergency needs” as per Supreme Court directions for higher education institutions.

AC Tech is a constituent of Anna University’s College of Engineering, Guindy campus. The AC Tech Alumni Association (ACTAA) has created ACTech Girl Students support project.

The letter, written by Vidya Shankar Chakravarthy, immediate past president of ACTAA, shared “a silent problem every girl student or lady faculty is facing every day inside our AC Tech campus. It is not discrimination or bias. It is the absence of ‘Sanitary Napkin Dispensers’ for emergency needs of girl students and ‘incinerators’ to dispose them,“ the letter read. 

The letter further stated that the dean had, in an official letter, explained that the cost of the dispensers and the disposal equipment could amount to ₹8 lakh. The alumni association has drafted a Google form allowing contributors to furnish the details of their contribution and avail themselves of the tax exemptions under 80G and CSR for the urgent cause, as much as possible, either as individuals or through company contribution. 

