October 14, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The alumni of Government High School, Nanganallur, who passed out in 1971 met on October 10 in Nanganallur and shared their memories. Of the 30 invitees, 23 persons attended from various regions in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The alumni group resolved to engage in charitable activity to extend support for the cause of society and the school.

