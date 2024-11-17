 />
Alumni fund CCTV facility for school

The donation was part of celebrating the golden jubilee of their graduation from class XI

Published - November 17, 2024 10:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Class XI A batch of 1974 of the Ramakrishna Math School on Bazullah Road contributed around ₹1.30 lakh to the school for installation of closed-circuit television cameras. The group of 22 alumni met recently at the school.

“We asked the school authorities what their requirement was. They suggested that installing CCTV would help. This is exclusively from our class. We wanted to do something for our school,” said P.R. Venkatasubramanian, alumnus.

The group that came for the meeting was informed of the school’s request and were told to deposit their contribution directly to the ashram. “None among the group knows how much each contributed as we did not want to embarrass anyone,” Mr. Venkatasubramanian said.

The meeting was to celebrate the golden jubilee of their graduation from the school, from where they completed their SSLC in 1974. All the alumni had studied from class 6 in the school, he said. Alumni A.N. Raman and V. Swaminathan, also coordinated the event that was held on November 10.

