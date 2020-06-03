Alternative test centres identified 2 weeks ahead of Class X exams

With around 100 schools being used as quarantine centres, the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has identified alternative examination centres for Class X students.

The number of designated centres for the board examinations, set to begin on June 15, was earlier set at 3,825. It has now been increased to 12,690. Not more than 10 students will be accommodated in each classroom, ensuring that physical distancing norms are followed.

Director of School Education S. Kannappan on Wednesday sent a list of precautionary measures and guidelines to be followed by the chief educational officer and district-level officials.

“All recognised schools which have Classes X and XI will function as exam centres, except those in containment zones, to meet the requirements of physical distancing,” the guidelines stated.

Arrangements are being made to procure and distribute 46.37 lakh reusable face masks to students and teachers.

Online registration

The DGE has also announced that private candidates could register their details online at www.dge.tn.gov.in from 2 p.m. on June 4 to download their hall tickets.

Schoolchildren could either contact their respective school heads or register their details online at www.dge.tn.gov.in from June 4 to download their hall tickets.