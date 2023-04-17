ADVERTISEMENT

Alternative designs under evaluation for ECR widening near Odiyur lake, NHAI tells NGT

April 17, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Chennai

It has sought time finalise the most appropriate and cost effective solution

The Hindu Bureau

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that various alternatives and design features are under evaluation for widening of the East Coast Road (ECR) near Odiyur lake. 

The widening work planned between Mamallapuram and Puducherry was put on a hiatus by the NGT after petitioner K. Saravanan stated that greenery on the roadside was being removed for the widening work, which, according to him, fell within the CRZ area . 

The tribunal had directed the Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority along with the NHAI to consider alternative methods of laying the road without affecting the ecologically sensitive areas.

Subsequently, the NHAI on April 10 told the tribunal that the reconsideration of the widening work near Odiyur lake would involve study on geometrics, additional land requirement, delay in time, and amending the scope of the contract already awarded. 

“In this regard, actions have already been initiated and may take some time to finalise the most appropriate and cost effective solution,” the NHAI said and sought three months’ time. The matter has been adjourned to July 17 for reporting further status.

