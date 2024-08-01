Allowing the sale of toddy would improve livelihood of farmers: E.V.K.S. Elangovan

Congress senior leader and Erode (East) MLA E.V.K.S. Elangovan has said allowing the sale of toddy in the State would improve the livelihood of farmers besides reducing the sale of spurious liquor.

Addressing media persons in Erode on Thursday, August 1, 2024, he said consuming toddy would not affect the health and if toddy shops are reopened, the sale of spurious liquor will decrease. “It is my personal opinion and I will stress on allowing the sale of toddy when I meet Chief Minister M.K. Stalin,” he said. The MLA was responding to a question on the Madras High Court recently asking the State government to consider the possibility of lifting the ban imposed on sale of toddy especially in the wake of recent hooch tragedies in the State.

The MLA condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for tweeting the expunged portions of BJP MP Anurag Thakur’s case remarks against Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi in Parliament and said, “they (BJP) are talking out of bounds,”. Blaming the Central government for giving Hindi and Sanskrit names to the three new criminal laws, he said lawyers across the country are staging protests against the laws and wanted the laws to be repealed.

Mr. Elangovan said thousands of people were affected due to Wayand landslides and condemned the Central government for blaming Rahul Gandhi instead of taking action. “The Centre has cheated Tamil Nadu by providing ₹280 crore as relief assistance during the natural disaster. Unlike it, the Centre should provide necessary relief assistance to Kerala,” he said.

