Allow textiles, jewellery shops to open for maintenance work, traders’ associations tell government

24 June 2021 03:41 IST

The body also requested that jewellery and textile shops in the city be allowed to operate from June 28, as assured earlier by the government.

Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu has asked the State government to allow jewellery and textiles shops to be opened for maintenance work from Thursday to Sunday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Representatives from various textiles and jewellers’ associations, including the Godown Street Traders’ Association, Washermenpet Textiles Merchants’ Association and Jewellers and Diamond Traders’ Association, Madras, participated in a meeting held on Wednesday. About 5,000 textiles and jewellery shops and 50,000 families dependent on them have been affected during the lockdown.

The charter of demands include the government must defer property, water and sewer tax dues for six months, and also collect minimum electricity charges from such commercial buildings, a press release stated.