Allow students to travel with marksheets instead of e-passes, says Dhinakaran

CHENNAI

14 August 2020 16:06 IST

The AMMK leader said the present e-pass system was creating hardships for students and their parents travelling for college admissions

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Friday tweeted, highlighting the hardships faced by students, while obtaining e-passes for college admissions.

The present e-pass system was challenging to students and their parents while travelling to other districts and to Chennai for college admissions, he contended.

Advertising

Advertising

“The Chief Minister should allow students and parents to use their mark sheets instead of demanding e-passes for them to move between districts for college admissions,” he added.