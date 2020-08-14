Tamil Nadu

Allow students to travel with marksheets instead of e-passes, says Dhinakaran

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Friday tweeted, highlighting the hardships faced by students, while obtaining e-passes for college admissions.

The present e-pass system was challenging to students and their parents while travelling to other districts and to Chennai for college admissions, he contended.

“The Chief Minister should allow students and parents to use their mark sheets instead of demanding e-passes for them to move between districts for college admissions,” he added.

