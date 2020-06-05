‘Allow students to take exams at their current place of stay’

CHENNAI

05 June 2020 23:42 IST

At a time when the State is gearing up to conduct the Class X examinations, the Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Association has appealed to the School Education Department to allow students to take the examinations at their current place of stay and deploy teachers for examination duty in districts where they are presently put up.

The appeal comes in the backdrop of the Department’s decision to utilise teachers coming under the Directorate of Elementary Education too for examination duty, as more centres are being set up to allow students to take the exams in the schools where they study.

Inter-district travel

However, pointing out that inter-district travel was still difficult because of the COVID-19 lockdown, the teachers’ association said that the government must consider allowing students to take the exams in their current place of stay.

Advertising

Advertising

“Teachers must also be assigned duty in districts where they are staying now,” said P.K. Ilamaran, State president of the association.

In a statement issued on Friday, he said that students and parents were already anxious about the examinations, with the number of cases in Tamil Nadu increasing rapidly.

“Moreover, people travelling from a newly-classified zone to another zone in the State might be required to undergo a period of home quarantine, making it impossible for them to attend the exams,” Mr. Ilamaran added.