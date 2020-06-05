Tamil Nadu

‘Allow students to take exams at their current place of stay’

At a time when the State is gearing up to conduct the Class X examinations, the Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Association has appealed to the School Education Department to allow students to take the examinations at their current place of stay and deploy teachers for examination duty in districts where they are presently put up.

The appeal comes in the backdrop of the Department’s decision to utilise teachers coming under the Directorate of Elementary Education too for examination duty, as more centres are being set up to allow students to take the exams in the schools where they study.

Inter-district travel

However, pointing out that inter-district travel was still difficult because of the COVID-19 lockdown, the teachers’ association said that the government must consider allowing students to take the exams in their current place of stay.

“Teachers must also be assigned duty in districts where they are staying now,” said P.K. Ilamaran, State president of the association.

In a statement issued on Friday, he said that students and parents were already anxious about the examinations, with the number of cases in Tamil Nadu increasing rapidly.

“Moreover, people travelling from a newly-classified zone to another zone in the State might be required to undergo a period of home quarantine, making it impossible for them to attend the exams,” Mr. Ilamaran added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 5, 2020 11:42:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/allow-students-to-take-exams-at-their-current-place-of-stay/article31761861.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY