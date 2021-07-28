Tamil Nadu

‘Allow Sterlite’s oxygen plant to run till COVID-19 threat subsides’

A section of women in eight villages around Sterlite plant here staged demonstrations on Wednesday urging the State government to grant permission to the copper smelter unit to operate its oxygen plant until COVID-19 threat subsides.

The demonstrations were organised at Meelavittan, Saminatham, Rajavinkovil, Madathur, South Sankaraperi, North Sankaraperi, Ayyanadaippu and South Veerapandiapuram.

The protesters said the oxygen generated by the plant was supplied to various districts to help COVID-19 patients. They stressed that the permission granted for the operation of the oxygen plant, which would end on July 31, should be extended.

The women later dispersed as directed by the police since they had not obtained permission for the demonstrations.


