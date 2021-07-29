‘Allow Sterlite Copper’s oxygen plant to function’

THOOTHUKUDI

29 July 2021 02:09 IST

Protests held urging govt to operate its plant till COVID threat subsides

A section of women from eight villages situated around the Sterlite plant staged demonstrations on Wednesday urging the State government to give permission to the copper smelter unit for operating its oxygen plant until the COVID-19 threat subsides.

The protests were organised in parts of Meelavittaan, Saamynaththam, Rajavinkovil, Madathur, South Sankaraperi, North Sankaraperi, Ayyanadaippu and South Veerapandiapuram.

The protesting women said the oxygen generated by Sterlite Copper was supplied to various districts to help COVID-19 patients. As the permission granted for the operation of the oxygen plant would end on July 31, they appealed that it should be extended.

The women later dispersed as directed by the police since they had not obtained permission for the demonstration.