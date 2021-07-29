Tamil Nadu

‘Allow Sterlite Copper’s oxygen plant to function’

A section of women from eight villages situated around the Sterlite plant staged demonstrations on Wednesday urging the State government to give permission to the copper smelter unit for operating its oxygen plant until the COVID-19 threat subsides.

The protests were organised in parts of Meelavittaan, Saamynaththam, Rajavinkovil, Madathur, South Sankaraperi, North Sankaraperi, Ayyanadaippu and South Veerapandiapuram.

The protesting women said the oxygen generated by Sterlite Copper was supplied to various districts to help COVID-19 patients. As the permission granted for the operation of the oxygen plant would end on July 31, they appealed that it should be extended.

The women later dispersed as directed by the police since they had not obtained permission for the demonstration.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 29, 2021 2:10:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/allow-sterlite-coppers-oxygen-plant-to-function/article35597813.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY