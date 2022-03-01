‘Allow SCs to use common burial ground’

THENI

The Tamil Nadu government should take steps that Scheduled Caste community were allowed to use the common burial ground and thus put an end to untouchability practised in the death.

Across the State, the SCs were given separate space for cremation in the conventional ghat and the DMK government should stop this practice forthwith and permit them also to use the common burial ground.

Advertising

Advertising

The Samam Kudimakkal Iyakkam state president C J Rajan said on Tuesday that this was a form of untouchability and at least in death, everyone should be treated on a par and remain fair. From time immemorial, the Scheduled Caste community were given separate space and the upkeep was in bad shape.

Presiding over a demonstration led by a women’s forum here in Theni District Collectorate, he said that a study by the forum in Andipatti block indicated that almost 16 villages did not have a burial ground. They had to carry the body for at least 5 to 10 kms and that too, they were poorly maintained. For instance, in many villages, the burial ground marked for the SCs did not have compound wall, the roof was in a dilapidated condition and there was no proper pathway.

As a result, the community people felt let down as they could not even give a fair cremation to their near and dear ones. The TN Chief Minister M K Stalin should order construction of electric crematoriums at least in taluk levels across the State and permit the SCs to use the common burial grounds, Mr Rajan appealed.

The women forum - “Then Sudar Pengal Iyakkam” members said that habitations including Ramachandrapuram, Nallamoodipatti, Chinnamallayapuram, Thimmarasanaikanoor and among others did not have burial ground in Andipatti block. If such was the case in one block in a district, the government should immediately direct the authorities to take stock and order construction of the infrastructure on a war-footing, they stressed.

Later, a delegation submitted a memorandum to Theni District Collector K V Muralidharan, who assured to look into the grievances and take steps to improve the upkeep immediately in the district, they told reporters.