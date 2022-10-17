Allow residents of T. Nagar to get dropped at their houses in autorickshaws, HC tells police

Ranganathan Street in T. Nagar, Chennai, jam packed with shoppers in the run up to the Deepavali. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Greater Chennai Police, to issue proper instructions to the police personnel, deputed to regulate traffic in T. Nagar during the Deepavali season, to permit residents of the locality to get dropped at their residences in autorickshaws.

Justice V. Sivagnanam issued the direction while disposing of a petition filed by T. Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association represented by its president Kannan Balachandran. The judge made it clear that the police should not prevent those who possess necessary identity proof of residence from being dropped at their doorsteps.

The petitioner association told the court it had been the usual practice of the traffic police to impose restrictions on movement of vehicles in the commercial area during the Deepavali season. However, usually, the residents would be allowed to get dropped at their houses on displaying the proof of residence.

Strangely, this year, the policemen were not allowing the residents to travel in autorickshaws and forcing them to walk down to their houses irrespective of their age, the association complained. However, Additional Public Prosecutor E. Raj Thilak told the court that the Deputy Commissioner had redressed the grievance on Saturday itself.

The petitioner’s counsel K.S. Navin Balaji told the court that the Deputy Commissioner’s instructions had not reached the policemen on duty in the locality and therefore, the residents were continuing to face difficulties. After recording their submissions, the judge directed the police officer to issue proper instructions to the personnel on duty.