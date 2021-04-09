Allow mosques to stay open till 10 p.m.: MMK

CHENNAI

09 April 2021 01:40 IST

MMK leader M.H. Jawahirullah on Thursday urged the State government to allow mosques to remain open till 10 p.m. to enable Muslims to offer prayers during the holy month of Ramadan, which starts from April 14. In a statement, he said as part of COVID-19 restrictions, the State government had allowed places of worship to stay open only till 8 p.m.

He said because of the restriction, Muslims would not be able to offer their night prayers during Ramadan.

