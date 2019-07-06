Allow disabled teachers to work close to home: Taratdac

The Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of all Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (Taratdac) has appealed to the Chief Minister to allow teachers with disability to work close to home, given their health condition.

The association has cited a government order issued in July 2009 and urged the department to desist from insisting that teachers must complete three years’ of service in a school before seeking transfer.

Minister for School Education K.A. Sengottaiyan had, during the debate on demands for school education in the Assembly last week, said that in order to enable teachers familiarise themselves with the syllabi and functioning of the school system, they would be transferred every three years.

A member of the Opposition had raised the issue of transfer leading to students being stranded without a teacher during the school year.