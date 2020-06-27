Allow devotees, with restrictions, to offer prayers at all temples: Jeeyar

Sri Satakopa Ramanuja Jeeyar has appealed to the government to open the temples, and allow devotees, with some restrictions, to offer prayers.

Talking to reporters here on Saturday, the pontiff said that proper pujas should be performed in all the temples in the State.

“The Government should formulate some restrictions and allow at least 50 persons from around the vicinity of the temples to offer prayers with passes,” he said.

Stating that the Adi Pooram festival at Sri Andal Temple here is scheduled to begin on July 16, he appealed to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, to allow the conduct of the festival, including the car pulling event.