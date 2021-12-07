‘Allot shops selling only heritage items at Heritage Bazaar’

MADURAI

07 December 2021 18:16 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday ordered the auction conducted for the shops at Heritage Bazaar at Jhansi Rani Park in Madurai be kept in abeyance. The court passed the direction on a public interest litigation petition filed by Madurai BJP president and former MLA P. Saravanan.

Seeking a response from State and Madurai Corporation, a Division Bench of Justices Pushpa Sathyanarayana and P. Velmurugan adjourned the hearing in the case till December 15.

The petitioner said Madurai Corporation was trying to allot shops to those selling other than heritage items in Heritage Bazaar. He said under the Heritage Development Scheme of the Smart Cities Mission, many places were being renovated and constructed in the city. One such place was Heritage Bazaar.

The bazaar had been constructed at an estimated cost of ₹2.45 crore. Twelve shops had been constructed for selling antique and heritage items to attract foreign and local tourists. However, only two shops had been allotted for the purpose of selling antique and heritage items, he said.

The petitioner complained that the very objective of constructing Heritage Bazaar would be defeated if other shops and commercial establishments were opened there.