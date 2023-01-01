ADVERTISEMENT

Allot houses to residents of Kannappar Thidal free of cost: CPI (M)

January 01, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

More than a hundred families are living in inhuman conditions in a building, says the party

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai central district unit of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) has urged the Tamil Nadu government to allot houses to more than a hundred families living in inhuman conditions in a building in Kannappar Thidal here.

G. Selva, secretary of the unit, said around 60 homeless families residing on Sydenhams Road were evicted and housed in the building twenty years ago when the AIADMK was in power. Though they were promised housing at a different site by the then government, it has not been fulfilled.

He said successive governments had also disregarded the issue. Despite the number of families increasing to around 120 over the years, he said they were housed in the same building with grossly inadequate basic amenities, including toilets.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

While an enumeration exercise has been carried out to identify all the families after the present DMK government came to power, Mr. Selva said the families had been informed by the Greater Chennai Corporation that each of them would have to pay around ₹5 lakh to get a house allotted through the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board.

“It is a tragedy that these families were forced to live in such a space for twenty years. Many are widows and elderly people. Majority of the families belonged to the Scheduled Castes. It is unfair to ask these families to pay money to get houses allotted,” he said.

He appealed to senior officials and Ministers to inspect the location to understand the living conditions and allot houses to the residents at a nearby location without demanding money.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US