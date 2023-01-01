Allot houses to residents of Kannappar Thidal free of cost: CPI (M)

January 01, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Chennai central district unit of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) has urged the Tamil Nadu government to allot houses to more than a hundred families living in inhuman conditions in a building in Kannappar Thidal here.

G. Selva, secretary of the unit, said around 60 homeless families residing on Sydenhams Road were evicted and housed in the building twenty years ago when the AIADMK was in power. Though they were promised housing at a different site by the then government, it has not been fulfilled.

He said successive governments had also disregarded the issue. Despite the number of families increasing to around 120 over the years, he said they were housed in the same building with grossly inadequate basic amenities, including toilets.

While an enumeration exercise has been carried out to identify all the families after the present DMK government came to power, Mr. Selva said the families had been informed by the Greater Chennai Corporation that each of them would have to pay around ₹5 lakh to get a house allotted through the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board.

“It is a tragedy that these families were forced to live in such a space for twenty years. Many are widows and elderly people. Majority of the families belonged to the Scheduled Castes. It is unfair to ask these families to pay money to get houses allotted,” he said.

He appealed to senior officials and Ministers to inspect the location to understand the living conditions and allot houses to the residents at a nearby location without demanding money.