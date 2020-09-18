Allot 10,000 seats under India BPO Promotion Scheme to Tamil Nadu, CM requests Union IT Minister

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday wrote to Union Minister for IT and Communications, Ravi Shankar Prasad, seeking allotment of 10,000 seats under the India BPO Promotion scheme to Tamil Nadu.
Mr. Palaniswami said the scheme was very successful in Tamil Nadu and has resulted in providing 7,705 seats in Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), Chennai jurisdiction — 7,605 seats in Tamil Nadu and 100 seats in the Union Territory of Puducherry — to the BPO industry in the region.
“This has resulted in creating direct employment for 8,387 people and indirect employment for 16,774 people. The success rate of this scheme in Tamil Nadu in terms of commencement of operation is more than 93%. This scheme has resulted in setting up of 51 India Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Promotion Scheme (IBPS) units in 13 Tier-II and Tier-III cities of Tamil Nadu,” he said.
Mr. Palaniswami said the scheme was in sync with the Tamil Nadu government’s vision for creating employment in rural areas and sought an allotment of 10,000 seats to Tamil Nadu.
The Centre has earmarked Viability Gap Funding to set up 48,300 seats across the country, with an outlay of ₹493 crore.
