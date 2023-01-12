HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Allocate more funds for scientific research’

Indian Institute of Technology Madras Gopalakrishnan-Deshpande Centre hosts seminar on sparking a lab to market transformation in India with deep-tech start-ups

January 12, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras Gopalakrishnan-Deshpande Centre hosted a seminar on sparking a lab to market transformation in India with deep-tech start-ups.

The centre’s objective was to generate ideas and debate on avenues to commercialise translational research and create socio-economic impact. Kris Gopalakrishnan, co-founder of the Centre, called for doubling or tripling the national outlay for scientific research and 30% of it should be budgeted for transformational research.

Over 1,200 participants, including 200 faculty members and 1,000 researchers and students, have attended the boot camps. As many as 120 start-ups have created ventures and gone to market. They have raised ₹125 crore in external funding.

Gururaj Deshpande, co-founder of the Centre, said it would work with start-ups in STEM colleges across the country. Institute director V. Kamakoti said the institute gave as much emphasis to innovation and entrepreneurship as it did to academics to enable students put in to practice what they learn in the classroom.

Related Topics

higher education / research / Chennai / engineering colleges

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.