Allocate centres for NEET PG exams at least within State, DMK MP urges Nadda

DMK Rajya Sabha member P. Wilson on Monday wrote to Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda urging his immediate intervention on issues relating to centres allotted for NEET PG 2024 examination.

Significant challenges were being faced by MBBS doctors across the country who have applied for the NEET PG examination, now rescheduled for August 11. The recent allotment of examination centres in distant States, particularly for candidates from Tamil Nadu who had been assigned centres 1,000 km away from their residence, had created undue hardship and requires immediate intervention, Mr. Wilson said in his letter.

He requested that examination centres be re-allotted within the districts or, at the very least, within the State of the respective students

This would help alleviate the difficulties faced by the candidates and address the safety concerns associated with conducting exams in two shifts, Mr. Wilson added.

The NEET PG examination for this year had undergone multiple postponements, with the latest date now set for August 11, 2024. The last postponement was declared mere hours before the scheduled exam time, causing substantial inconvenience and stress for the candidates and their families, he said.

Mr. Wilson pointed out that total number of centres was drastically reduced from 259 to 180 after the rescheduling, with Tamil Nadu’s centres specifically reduced from 31 to 17.

This not only led to the allotment of centres in distant locations but also imposed physical and financial burdens. Candidates from State of Tamil Nadu were allotted centres in Andhra Pradesh, he added.

Mr. Wilson also pointed out accessibility issues for the centres located in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

Additionally, the plight of candidates affected by the Wayanad landslide and the situation in Himachal Pradesh should be considered. Special examinations should be conducted for the affected candidates and those involved in rescue operations, he added.

