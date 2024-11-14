 />
Allison Transmission signs pact to expand manufacturing facility in Chennai

Published - November 14, 2024 12:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Allison Transmission has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Guidance Tamil Nadu to expand its manufacturing facility in Chennai, Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Industries T.R.B. Raaja said on Wednesday.

This expansion represents a significant reinvestment of $92 million (₹763 crore), from 2025. The facility would create 167 direct and indirect jobs, the Minister posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Guidance Tamil Nadu is the State’s government’s nodal agency for investment promotion.

