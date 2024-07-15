Allied Health Sciences College organises induction day for freshers

The induction day for first-year students at the Allied Health Sciences College was conducted at Kattankulathur, near Chennai, on Monday. N. Ram, Director, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited, who was the chief guest, said students should update their skills and keep learning about the latest advancements in their field of study. The college has over 100 courses, and around 1,500 students have enrolled in them. J.S.N. Murthy, former Vice-Chancellor, Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, said the allied health sciences personnel, alongside doctors, played a significant role in the healing process. P. Sathyanarayanan, Pro-Chancellor, SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), said the success in a profession required good knowledge of one’s domain and communication skills were vital to achieve success in one’s professional life.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.