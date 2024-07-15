GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Allied Health Sciences College organises induction day for freshers

The Allied Health Sciences College has over 100 courses, and around 1,500 students have enrolled in them

Updated - July 15, 2024 09:39 pm IST

Published - July 15, 2024 09:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
P. Sathyanarayanan, Pro-Chancellor, SRMIST, and N. Ram, Director, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited, at the induction ceremony held on Monday.

P. Sathyanarayanan, Pro-Chancellor, SRMIST, and N. Ram, Director, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited, at the induction ceremony held on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The induction day for first-year students at the Allied Health Sciences College was conducted at Kattankulathur, near Chennai, on Monday. N. Ram, Director, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited, who was the chief guest, said students should update their skills and keep learning about the latest advancements in their field of study. The college has over 100 courses, and around 1,500 students have enrolled in them. J.S.N. Murthy, former Vice-Chancellor, Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, said the allied health sciences personnel, alongside doctors, played a significant role in the healing process. P. Sathyanarayanan, Pro-Chancellor, SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), said the success in a profession required good knowledge of one’s domain and communication skills were vital to achieve success in one’s professional life.

