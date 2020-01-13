Alliance with DMK will continue, says Cong.

Highlighting that the Congress has won many electoral battles in alliance with the DMK, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri on Sunday said that his party would continue to do so with “unity, determination and understanding.”
The statement comes in the backdrop of reports about rift in the alliance.
On Friday, ahead of the indirect elections in rural local bodies, TNCC accused the DMK of not following coalition dharma and not allotting adequate posts of panchayat union chairman and district panchayat chairman.
Mr. Alagiri said that the TNCC stood in solidarity with the DMK and its president M.K. Stalin in the fight against communal and fascist forces and those who support these forces.
He said the two parties would continue to “unitedly strive to expose, oppose and stall such anti-people parties.”
