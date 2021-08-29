Alliance Air resumes flights to Tamil Nadu

The first flight (9I 893), on the Hyderabad-Chennai-Hyderabad sector, operated with a 70-seater ATR-72 aircraft

Alliance Air, the regional airline and a subsidiary of national carrier Air India, resumed its flights to Tamil Nadu from August 29, Sunday.

The first flight (9I 893), on the Hyderabad-Chennai-Hyderabad sector, operated with a 70-seater ATR-72 aircraft, left as scheduled at 6.25 a.m. and arrived at Meenambakkam airport at 8 a.m. with 32 passengers. Flight 9I 894, with 31 passengers, departed at 8.30 a.m. and arrived at Shamshabad at 10.10 a.m.

An airline spokesperson said the five-day ‘sunrise flight’ — Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday — will aid trade and commerce and demand for early morning connectivity with pandemic-related restrictions beginning to ease.

The airline’s flights to its other destinations in the State (Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruchirapalli) are to restart gradually. Its sole international flight, 9I 101/102 (Chennai-Jaffna, Sri Lanka), remains suspended.