Alliance Air flights suspended in Tamil Nadu

An airline spokesperson said the grounding of the fleet was due to unforeseen maintenance-related technical issues

Flights by Alliance Air in Tamil Nadu were suspended all of a sudden on Wednesday, November 20, affecting passengers and cargo movement.

The airline, a subsidiary of Air India, operates an all-India network using ATR turboprop aircraft. From its Chennai base, it flies to Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruchirapalli. These sectors are usually connected with a single aircraft operation across the day.

An airline spokesperson said “the unscheduled grounding of the fleet was due to unforeseen maintenance-related technical issues”. However, the spokesperson added, “this was only a temporary curtailment of the schedule keeping the convenience and safety of passengers in mind”.

An aviation source said operations could be suspended for about 10 days.

