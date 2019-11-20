Alliance Air flights suspended in Tamil Nadu

Flights by Alliance Air in Tamil Nadu were suspended all of a sudden on Wednesday, November 20, affecting passengers and cargo movement.
The airline, a subsidiary of Air India, operates an all-India network using ATR turboprop aircraft. From its Chennai base, it flies to Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruchirapalli. These sectors are usually connected with a single aircraft operation across the day.
An airline spokesperson said “the unscheduled grounding of the fleet was due to unforeseen maintenance-related technical issues”. However, the spokesperson added, “this was only a temporary curtailment of the schedule keeping the convenience and safety of passengers in mind”.
An aviation source said operations could be suspended for about 10 days.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.