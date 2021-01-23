Alleviate suffering, Perarivalan’s advocate appeals to Tamil Nadu Governor

In his letter, advocate-on-record K. Paari Vendan, said Perarivalan was suffering from multiple comorbidities.

Perarivalan’s advocate has written to Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, appealing to provide solace to the convict and his aged parents and thus alleviate their sufferings.

In his letter, advocate-on-record K. Paari Vendan, said Perarivalan was suffering from multiple comorbidities, including systemic hypertension, chronic prostatitis, gout arthritis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, among others. While he had suffered 29 years of imprisonment, his aged parents were running from pillar to post to get premature release for their son.

Also read: Rajiv Gandhi assassination case | Tamil Nadu Governor decision on Perarivalan in a week, says altered Supreme Court order

It was essential to note that a key investigating official, then in the Special Investigation Team that probed the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, had gone on record stating that he did not record the “exculpatory” part of Perarivalan’s confessional statement while in custody “which means that my client Mr. A.G. Perarivalan could be innocent and due to lack of any legal recourse he is still languishing in jail”, his advocate wrote.

Mr. Vendhan said the investigation officers, the officer who recorded Perarivalan’s confessional statement and others were all asking for his release as their conscience had prodded them to do so. “Now it is in your good office to consider and provide solaces to these long-pained souls. Please do justice, alleviate their sufferings…,” he said.

Also read: Delay in Perarivalan case ‘extraordinary’, says Supreme Court

In a related development, sources in the State Government said Perarivalan, presently lodged in Puzhal Central prison in Chennai, said that the life convict had petitioned seeking 30 days parole for undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Viluppuram. His petition was submitted days before the hearing on remission came up before the Supreme Court a couple of days ago.