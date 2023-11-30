Alleged sand loot | Is the ruling DMK in big trouble?

November 30, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST

What is the alleged sand mining loot in Tamil Nadu all about? It all began in September this year, when multiple teams of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) fanned out to over 25 locations, looking for excess sand mining in the mining sites directly controlled by the Water Resources Department.

This department is headed by veteran DMK leader S. Duraimurugan, who is also the party’s General Secretary. Initially, it appeared the ED might not succeed in its mission of uncovering everything and at best it could record some illegal mining but may not be able to gather evidence.

However, a big turning point came in October, when the Water Resources department engineer-in-chief A. Muthaiya, wrote to executives engineers in his department, asking them to disclose every inch of illegal sand mining in their respective jurisdictions. Muthaiya not only acknowledged that sand was being looted illegally in the mines, but also said it was time to clean up the internal dirt. This was big evidence for the ED.

Muthaiya has since appeared before the ED on multiple occasions, giving them evidence in what is believed to be one of the biggest scams in Tamil Nadu in recent years. Muthaiya said he came under pressure from the Water Resources department secretary Sandeep Saxena and the office of the minister of water resources, where he claims he was asked not to cooperate with the ED. He also claimed he was asked by certain officials to meet DMK MP and lawyer Mr Wilson and another legal advisor in connection with the scam. According to Muthaiya, he was asked to switch off his phone and leave his house.

The ED has claimed in the High Court that Muthaiya went missing for one month after initially appearing before it for 10 full days. A month later, when Muthaiya appeared before it, he claimed he was under pressure from the water resource department, minister’s office and the secretary.

Is the ruling DMK in big legal trouble?

Script and presentation: D. Suresh Kumar

Production: Shibu Narayan

Videography: Thamodharan Bharath