Alleged Maoist produced before judge in Ooty

Alleged Maoist leader Danish alias Krishnan, 28, was produced before the district judge here on Thursday, in connection with a case registered against him and seven others for allegedly trying to recruit members of a tribal community in Nedugal Combai in August 2016.

Danish, a resident of Coimbatore, was brought to the district court under heavy security cover, including personnel of the Kerala Anti-Terror Squad (KATS) police. He is accused of crossing over from Kerala in 2016 and meeting with the residents of the village, where the Maoists allegedly put up posters calling for the people to rise up against the government. Following the incident, the Kolakombai police registered a case and began an investigation.

On Thursday, the Nilgiris district police sought custody of Danish to question him. Police sources said that after his arrest, Danish had told the Kerala police about his involvement with the group that visited Nedugal Combai in the Nilgiris.

District Judge P. Vadamalai granted the police one-day custody of Danish, till Friday evening. Public Prosecutor Bala Nandhakumar claimed this was the first time a Maoist’s arrest was being recorded in the Nilgiris.

He added that Danish was facing charges under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Arms Act, as the accused, along with other Maoists, had allegedly visited Nedugal Combai, armed with weapons. The prosecution had sought three days’ police custody of the accused, but the judge granted only a day.

While being led away from the court, Danish shouted slogans calling for ‘Azadi’ in Kashmir, as well as anti-Hindutva and pro-Maoist slogans.

The police said Danish had been arrested in 2018 by the Kerala police. He is said to have been a key part of the Maoists’ propaganda network.