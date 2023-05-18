All you need to know about Unclaimed Deposits

May 18, 2023 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently announced a ‘100 Days 100 Pays’ campaign for banks to trace and settle the top 100 unclaimed deposits of every bank in every district of the country within 100 days. The banks will commence the campaign from June 1.

Rajat Dutta, Founder and Initiator, Inheritance Needs Services, which offers inheritance related services to individuals, explains the intricacies.

What is the first step in declaring deposits as unclaimed?

The process commences with initially the bank accounts getting categorised as inoperative. Savings and current accounts become inoperative or dormant if there are no transactions (either by the customer or any third party) in them for more than two years. Recurring and fixed deposits (FDs) turn inoperative if the deposit amount remains unclaimed even after two years of maturity unless they are on automatic renewal.

How are deposits classified as unclaimed?

In case there is no transaction (other than interest credits and service charge debits) in the savings bank account for a continuous period of 10 years and in case of term deposits (FDs) if on maturity there is no renewal or withdrawal for a period of 10 years, from the date of last operation then the particular savings bank account / term deposits (FDs) are classified as Unclaimed deposits.

What happens once the deposits are classified as unclaimed deposits?

Once a savings, current or deposit account – becomes inoperative for 10 continuous years (i.e 2 years post being declared inoperative) then on completion of the 10th year all monies in that account is transferred to The Depositor Education and Awareness Fund (DEAF) maintained by the RBI. The unclaimed deposits earn simple interest at a rate declared by the RBI intermittently, provided and paid by the bank.

Bhagwat Karad, Union Minister of State for Finance, told Lok Sabha in a written reply that at the end of February, 2023, the total amount of unclaimed deposits transferred to RBI by Public Sector Banks in respect of deposits which have not been operated for 10 years or more, was ₹35,012 crore.

How can details of unclaimed deposits be checked?

RBI has directed every bank to display the name and address of such depositors on their own website. It has also decided to develop a Centralised Web portal for the public to search unclaimed deposits across multiple banks.

How can account holders seek refund of unclaimed deposits?

After confirmation of details by browsing through the website of the concerned bank or through the Centralised Web portal (once it is operational), the claimant needs to contact the home branch and follow the claim process after filing the designated claim form (every bank has a different form). The account holder needs to provide necessary documentary evidence like updated KYC and other relevant papers.

In case of a claim made for non-individual accounts, i.e (company/ partnership firm/ LLP/institution) etc all correspondence relating to the claim should be on the official letterhead duly signed by the authorized signatories along with their valid identity and address proofs.

How to seek refund of unclaimed deposits if the primary account holder has died. What are the documents to be submitted by the legal heir and how easy is the process?

If the account holder is deceased and there is no registered nominee or if the registered nominee is also deceased, then the claim can be made by beneficiary as per testamentary document (will) of the account holder(s) or if died without a will (intestate), then as per applicable succession laws.

The claimant needs to provide documentary evidence which mentions relationship of the claimant with the account holder, KYC documents of the claimant included notorised death certificate of the account holder.

Banks may seek an heirship certificate (in case of small amounts) or a succession certificate or a letter of administration (for large sums) or a probated testamentary document (probated will). Few banks also process the claims based on Affidavit and Indemnity and/ or No objection certificate from all family members, however it is as per individual banks discretion.

Is there a time limit for filing the claims?

There is no time limit for filing claims. Claimants (account holders or their nominee or their legal heirs/ beneficiaries) can lodge their claims with the respective home bank at any time post the deposit being transferred to DEAF. As per RBI notification, a bank must settle such a claim request within 15 days of the claim being filed with all supporting documentation needed for legitimacy of the claim.