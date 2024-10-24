All you need to know about trails of Trek Tamil Nadu

In a bid to benefit trekkers and hikers intending to explore trails in Tamil Nadu, the Forest Department has put together a comprehensive list of 40 trails. The project ‘Trek Tamil Nadu’ by the State government was unveiled by Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on October 24, 2024.

‘Trek Tamil Nadu’ is a joint venture of Tamil Nadu Forest Department and Tamil Nadu Wilderness Experiences Corporation, a Government of Tamil Nadu undertaking.

The Tamil Nadu government has launched a portal under the ‘Trek Tamil Nadu’ project featuring 40 trails. The portal www.trektamilnadu.com facilitates online bookings.

What could I access through the Trek Tamil Nadu portal?

This portal gives the users access to essential details pertaining to a particular trail such as images, visuals, 3D animated map, Do’s & Dont’s, FAQ’s, etc. to enable them book their trek at ease. The users can make online payment and download their entry tickets.

Are these trekking trails approved?

The 40 treks listed out in the Trek Tamil Nadu portal are operated in earmarked nature trails approved by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department and in compliance of the Tamil Nadu Forest and Wildlife (Regulation of Trekking) Rules, 2018.

Who are eligible?

All those above the age of 18 are permitted to book the treks. All those below the age of 18 can trek with the consent letter of the parents / guardian and kids below the age of 10 (allowed only for the easy treks) needs accompaniment of parent or guardian.

Are these treks easy or tough?

These 40 trekking trails are categorized into three – easy, moderate and tough.

What are the 40 trails?

These 40 trails are spread over in 14 districts of Tamil Nadu. The details are as follows:

District-wise trek trails The Nilgiris: Cairn Hill (Easy), Longwood shola (Easy), Karikayur to Porivarai Rock Painting (Moderate), Karikayur to Rangasamy Peak (Tough), Parsonvalley to Mukurthihut (Tough), Avalanche – Kolaribetta (Tough), Avalanche (Cauliflower shola) – Kolaribetta (Moderate), Avalanche – Devarbetta (Tough), Gene pool (Easy), Needle rock (Tough) Coimbatore: Manam bolly (Easy), Topslip – Pandaravarai (Tough), Aliyar (Canal bank) (Moderate), Sadivayal – Siruvani (Moderate), Sembukarai – Perumalmudi (Moderate), Vellingiri Hill (Tough), Baraliyar (Easy) Tiruppur: Chinnar Check post – Kottar (Easy) Kanniyakumari: Kalikesam – Balamore (Moderate), Injikadavu (Moderate) Tirunelveli: Karaiyar – Moolakasam (Moderate), Kallar – Korakkanatharkoil (Tough) Tenkasi: Courtallam - Shenbagadevi falls (Easy),Theerthaparai (Easy) Theni: Chinna Suruli – Thenpalani (Moderate), Karaparai (Moderate), Kurangani – Sambalaru (Moderate) Virudhunagar: Shenbagathoppu - W.Pudhupatti (Moderate) Madurai: Kutladampatti Falls – Thadagai Trail (Moderate) Dindigul: Vattakanal – Vellagavi (Tough), Solar Observatory – Gundar Zero Point (Moderate), Zero – Point – Karunkajam Falls (Easy) Krishnagiri: Guthirayan Peak (Tough), Aiyur – Sami Lake (Easy) Salem: Kurumbapatti Zoo – Gundur (Moderate), Kondappanaikanpatti – Gundur (Tough), Nagalur - Sanniyasimalai Peak (Easy) Tirupattur: Yelagiri – Swamimalai (Easy), Jalagamparai (Moderate) Tiruvallur: Gudiyam Caves (Easy)

