ADVERTISEMENT

All you need to know about trails of Trek Tamil Nadu

Updated - October 24, 2024 05:58 pm IST

Are you looking forward to trek along the hills of Tamil Nadu? Well, here’s your guide to plan and register for 40 government-approved trails across the State.

The Hindu Bureau

Representational image | Photo Credit: Getty Images

In a bid to benefit trekkers and hikers intending to explore trails in Tamil Nadu, the Forest Department has put together a comprehensive list of 40 trails. The project ‘Trek Tamil Nadu’ by the State government was unveiled by Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on October 24, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Trek Tamil Nadu’ is a joint venture of Tamil Nadu Forest Department and Tamil Nadu Wilderness Experiences Corporation, a Government of Tamil Nadu undertaking.

The Tamil Nadu government has launched a portal under the ‘Trek Tamil Nadu’ project featuring 40 trails. The portal www.trektamilnadu.com facilitates online bookings.

ADVERTISEMENT

What could I access through the Trek Tamil Nadu portal?

This portal gives the users access to essential details pertaining to a particular trail such as images, visuals, 3D animated map, Do’s & Dont’s, FAQ’s, etc. to enable them book their trek at ease. The users can make online payment and download their entry tickets.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Are these trekking trails approved?

The 40 treks listed out in the Trek Tamil Nadu portal are operated in earmarked nature trails approved by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department and in compliance of the Tamil Nadu Forest and Wildlife (Regulation of Trekking) Rules, 2018.

Who are eligible?

All those above the age of 18 are permitted to book the treks. All those below the age of 18 can trek with the consent letter of the parents / guardian and kids below the age of 10 (allowed only for the easy treks) needs accompaniment of parent or guardian.

Are these treks easy or tough?

These 40 trekking trails are categorized into three – easy, moderate and tough.

What are the 40 trails?

These 40 trails are spread over in 14 districts of Tamil Nadu. The details are as follows:

District-wise trek trails
The Nilgiris: Cairn Hill (Easy), Longwood shola (Easy), Karikayur to Porivarai Rock Painting (Moderate), Karikayur to Rangasamy Peak (Tough), Parsonvalley to Mukurthihut (Tough), Avalanche – Kolaribetta (Tough), Avalanche (Cauliflower shola) – Kolaribetta (Moderate), Avalanche – Devarbetta (Tough), Gene pool (Easy), Needle rock (Tough)
Coimbatore: Manam bolly (Easy), Topslip – Pandaravarai (Tough), Aliyar (Canal bank) (Moderate), Sadivayal – Siruvani (Moderate), Sembukarai – Perumalmudi (Moderate), Vellingiri Hill (Tough), Baraliyar (Easy)
Tiruppur: Chinnar Check post – Kottar (Easy)
Kanniyakumari: Kalikesam – Balamore (Moderate), Injikadavu (Moderate)
Tirunelveli: Karaiyar – Moolakasam (Moderate), Kallar – Korakkanatharkoil (Tough)
Tenkasi: Courtallam - Shenbagadevi falls (Easy),Theerthaparai (Easy)
Theni: Chinna Suruli – Thenpalani (Moderate), Karaparai (Moderate), Kurangani – Sambalaru (Moderate)
Virudhunagar: Shenbagathoppu - W.Pudhupatti (Moderate)
Madurai: Kutladampatti Falls – Thadagai Trail (Moderate)
Dindigul: Vattakanal – Vellagavi (Tough), Solar Observatory – Gundar Zero Point (Moderate), Zero – Point – Karunkajam Falls (Easy)
Krishnagiri: Guthirayan Peak (Tough), Aiyur – Sami Lake (Easy)
Salem: Kurumbapatti Zoo – Gundur (Moderate), Kondappanaikanpatti – Gundur (Tough), Nagalur - Sanniyasimalai Peak (Easy)
Tirupattur: Yelagiri – Swamimalai (Easy), Jalagamparai (Moderate)
Tiruvallur: Gudiyam Caves (Easy)
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US