All TN students of classes X, XII and faculty to be screened within a week

CHENNAI

18 January 2021 11:16 IST

Ahead of schools reopening on Tuesday, the Directorate of Public Health has mandated screening, cleaning of school premises and following of SOPs

With schools all set to reopen for classes X and XII on Tuesday, the Directorate of Public Health (DPH) and Preventive Medicine has directed all deputy directors (DD) of health services to screen all students and faculty within a week.

In a circular issued, the DPH instructed all DDs to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) related to the reopening of schools for classes X and XII. The SOPs, along with Information Education and Communication materials, should be shared with school managements. The officials should ensure that the SOPs are strictly adhered to, without any deviation.

All students of classes X and XII and faculty should be screened in a week using the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram teams. If needed, primary health centre (PHC) teams could be mobilised. The screening of students should include checking for co-morbidities.

Mobile Medical Unit teams should be available at the blocks and their contact details should be shared with schools to contact them in case of emergency. Sanitisers should be provided to each classroom.

The Directorate also said that all PHCs should be alerted to handle suspected symptomatic children as per SOPs. Sufficient quantities of vitamin C, multivitamin tablets and other immuno-boosters should be given to children.

Health inspectors/block health supervisors, non-medical supervisors should be assigned to each school including private institutions to check if the SOPs were being followed. The cleaning of schools campuses and creation of sufficient hand washing facilities was the responsibility of the local body/school management, the DPH said.